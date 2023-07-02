Upstate church damaged after severe weather

Crews respond to a fire at an Upstate Church
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Fire Department says they believe a lightning strike started a fire in a steeple of a church.

Crews say the strike happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Light of the World Church on N. Kenneth St., and when they arrived on the scene, the fire was visible.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, with the Walhalla Fire Department serving as the lead.

Firefighters say the fire was quickly contained, and damage to the church was kept to a minimum.

Witnesses to the lightning strike and the quick action of the first crews on the scene prevented the damage from being worse, according to firefighters.

