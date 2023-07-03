Afternoon storms and heat continue to impact holiday week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere. Plus we continue to have the chance for strong to severe afternoon storms.

First Alert Headlines

More heat advisories for Monday

Afternoon and evening storms could be severe

A few storms possible for the Fourth of July

Things are taking a quieter turn after Sunday’s round of severe storms. However, a cluster of storms moves into the area during the early hours of Monday morning from Central Georgia. The severe weather earlier has worked over the atmosphere for the potential for severe weather is lower. However, lightning and heavy rain are still possible and we can’t completely rule out an isolated damaging wind gust.

Any storms we see move out by 4 AM making way for another warm and humid start to the day. Once again, the hit and humidity, combined with an approaching cold front could spark off some afternoon storms. As of right now, the coverage looks minimal but any storms we do see could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Damaging winds and large hail possible (Fox Carolina)

High heat and humidity is big concern again on Monday. It’s going to be another hot day with the humidity making things feel even worse. A heat advisory is in effect for Greenwood, Abbeville and Elbert counties. These area are expected to reach heat indices or feels like temperatures upwards of 105. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks form the heat and wear light-weight, light-colored and loose fitting clothing when outside.

Noon to 8 PM (Fox Carolina)

Thunderstorm chances stick around for the Fourth of July. Don’t expect a washout but afternoon and evening storms could be an issue for all the holiday’s festivities. Keep an eye on the forecast for potential timing as we get a little closer. Keep in mind, any storms we see could have damaging winds and hail so be prepared to head inside quickly it storms get popping.

Hot, humid with afternoon storms possible (Fox Carolina)

