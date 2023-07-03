Body found in NC river as officers search for missing 19-year-old

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Police Department said a body was found in a river on Monday morning as they continue to search for a missing teen.

According to police, officers received a report from a kayaker in reference to a body found in the Little Tennessee River at around 10:14 a.m.

Officers said the kayaker was near the Macon County Greenway.

At this time, the body has been recovered and no foul play is suspected, according to police.

However, officers said this is an ongoing investigation stemming from a missing person report on Sunday, July 2, in reference to a missing 19-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday at around 4 a.m. at the Macoun County Greenway.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.