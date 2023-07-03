Crews responding to Greenville Co. church fire

Camp Creek Baptist Church in flames
Camp Creek Baptist Church in flames(Jackson Gosnell)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple crews can be seen responding to a massive fire at Camp Creek Baptist Church along Camp Creek Rd. in Taylors Sunday night.

A viewer submitted these pictures to us around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Our FOX Carolina Crews are on scene right now.

It is unclear if anyone was in the church at the time the fire began.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

