Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Anderson County

Carlos Hunter
Carlos Hunter(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Carlos Hunter, a runaway 15-year-old in Anderson County.

Deputies said Hunter was last seen at a house on Woodmont Circle on June 27. They added that he was wearing Beige shorts and tennis shoes but had no shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Hunter is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08717. People can also give information anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

