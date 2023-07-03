Deputies: Woman assaulted by man who was sleeping on front porch

38-year-old Anthony Paul Styles
38-year-old Anthony Paul Styles(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing charges after he assaulted a woman at her home on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a home in Marion, where they found the victim with visible signs of assault.

She told deputies she woke up to find a relative, 38-year-old Anthony Paul Styles, sleeping on her porch. Deputies said when the woman tried to get him to leave the property, a physical altercation occurred.

Styles also stole belongings from the victim, according to investigators.

Deputies arrested Styles and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, common law robbery, and intimidating a witness.

Styles’ bond was set at $477,000.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds and large hail possible
Afternoon storms and heat continue to impact holiday weekend
Toddler killed in Greenville County crash
Toddler killed after crash in Greenville Co.
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified
Family impacted by storm damage
Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Police investigating fire possibly related to fireworks
Four-Legged Friends: Pirate
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Randall Armstrong (Left), J.W. Miller III (Right)
Two sentenced after pleading guilty to 2019 Cherokee Co. shooting