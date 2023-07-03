Deputies: Woman assaulted by man who was sleeping on front porch

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing charges after he assaulted a woman at her home on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a home in Marion, where they found the victim with visible signs of assault.

She told deputies she woke up to find a relative, 38-year-old Anthony Paul Styles, sleeping on her porch. Deputies said when the woman tried to get him to leave the property, a physical altercation occurred.

Styles also stole belongings from the victim, according to investigators.

Deputies arrested Styles and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, common law robbery, and intimidating a witness.

Styles’ bond was set at $477,000.

