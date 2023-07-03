Duke Energy: Thousands still without power in Upstate following storms

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing almost 3,000 customers that are still without power in the Upstate.

On Sunday, damaging storms rolled through the Upstate causing several outages.

Here’s a look at customers without power as of 9:20 a.m.:

  • Anderson County - 153
  • Greenville County - 1,009
  • Laurens County - 1,495
  • Pickens County - 143
  • Spartanburg County - 56
  • Oconee County - 10
  • Cherokee County - 1

Duke Energy does not have an estimated time of restoration but says repairs and damage assesment is underway for each county.

