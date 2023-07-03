Greenville County deputies looking for suspect who shot one person overnight

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight on Monday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called just after 1 a.m. to a shooting at Oak Ridge Place apartments. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was later taken to the hospital.

Deputies said no suspects are in custody however, the suspect is possibly a female who may have left the scene in a white two-door Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday

