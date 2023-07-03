Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms continue through the 4th and beyond

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere, with strong to severe storms remining in the forecast as well.

First Alert Headlines

Heat advisory in effect today

Afternoon and evening storms could be severe

A few storms possible for the Fourth of July

After a hot and humid weekend that also saw a few round of strong to severe thunderstorms, similar conditions look to continue as we move into the first full week of July. Sunday night’s storms alone led to a slew of damage reports that ranged from downed trees to fallen power lines, and even damage from a few lightning strikes. This, coming on the heels of storms on Saturday that also did quite a bit of damage around the area.

Local Storm Reports, Sunday (WHNS)

Things are starting off generally quiet this morning with the exception of a few isolated thunderstorms moving through the mountains. These could put down a few downpours for folks taking to the roads there, but the vast majority of the region will stay dry through lunchtime. A new round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around mid-afternoon, persisting into this evening. Like the past couple of days, these storms could become severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rain. Stay weather aware, and be ready to head for cover quickly if storms head your way!

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Severe Weather Outlook, Monday (WHNS)

Hot and humid conditions will continue today too, with highs expected to range from the upper 80s to low 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM for Abbeville, Greenwood, and Elbert Counties. Heat indices there could top 105° this afternoon, making for potentially dangerous levels of heat. Outside of the advisory area, heat indices will range anywhere from 90°-100°, meaning everyone should make sure to stay cool and hydrated while outdoors. If working outside, take frequent breaks in shady or air-conditioned areas.

Heat Advisory in effect until 8:00 PM (WHNS)

We expect more of the same for Independence Day tomorrow. Quiet with sun and clouds in the morning, with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Storms should clear out in time for fireworks, but it would not be out of the question for a few storms to linger later like we saw on Sunday night.

4th of July Forecast (WHNS)

Rinse and repeat for the rest of the week. Humidity levels will dip slightly Wednesday through Friday, which should help to keep us out of Heat Advisory territory. Even so, temperatures will remain hot enough with highs remaining in the mid 80s to low 90s. A mix of sun and clouds each day will see hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms will likely be more widespread on Thursday and Friday however, as a cold front slowly builds into the area from the west.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

