Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July. (Source: KMGH/BRIGHTFLIGHT DRONE SHOWS/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds and large hail possible
Afternoon storms and heat continue to impact holiday weekend
Toddler killed in Greenville County crash
Toddler killed after crash in Greenville Co.
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified
Family impacted by storm damage
Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Deadly boating accident in NC river
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid