Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to an incident at a gas station in Inman.

According to dispatch, deputies were called to the Circle K on Asheville Highway at 6:18 a.m.

We’re working to learn more on this incident.

Stay tuned for further updates.

