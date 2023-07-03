Man charged after dog reportedly locked inside abandoned vehicle overnight

Joseph Buckner
Joseph Buckner(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing charges after a dog was reportedly found locked inside an abandoned vehicle.

Deputies said they began investigating after a vehicle was found abandoned on a rural road near Marshall. They added that while inspecting the car, they noticed the dog inside.

According to deputies, the vehicle’s windows were rolled up, the doors were locked, and it was over 80 degrees outside.

Deputies stated that the dog was barely responding and collapsed when they removed it from the vehicle. However, the dog survived and is currently recovering with Madison County Animal Control.

Through their investigation, deputies said they identified Joseph Buckner as the suspect and determined that the dog had been placed inside the car the day before deputies found it. Deputies took Buckner into custody and charged him with felony animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

