Officials: 2 Lake Greenwood structures catch fire, possible result of fireworks

GREENWOOD COUNTY S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Co. Fire Department says a detached shed and garage caught fire Sunday night.

Our FOX Carolina Team received multiple tips from viewers about two structure fires near Break on the Lake at Lake Greenwood.

Crews say they responded to a fire along Lake Greenwood just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

At this time - no injuries are reported.

Fire officials say the fires are possibly fireworks related.

Officials say they’re still investigating.

