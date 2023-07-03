Over 20 rip current rescues reported in Myrtle Beach Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In Myrtle Beach alone, there were a total of 22 rip current rescues on Sunday.

That is according to data submitted to the National Weather Service by the Horry County Beach Patrol.

Data also shows there were a total of 124 rip current rescues from Wrightsville Beach to Litchfield Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore.

If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL on the beaches today! A MODERATE risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again today. Yesterday, there were 22 rip current rescues in Myrtle Beach and 124 from Wrightsville Beach to Litchfield Beach. #SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/yG8rcGc6Zo — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) July 3, 2023

