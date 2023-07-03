Over 20 rip current rescues reported in Myrtle Beach Sunday

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.(WTVY)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In Myrtle Beach alone, there were a total of 22 rip current rescues on Sunday.

That is according to data submitted to the National Weather Service by the Horry County Beach Patrol.

Data also shows there were a total of 124 rip current rescues from Wrightsville Beach to Litchfield Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore.

If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds and large hail possible
Afternoon storms and heat continue to impact holiday weekend
Toddler killed in Greenville County crash
Toddler killed after crash in Greenville Co.
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified
Family impacted by storm damage
Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Power Outages
Duke Energy: Thousands still without power in Upstate following storms
Greenville County church damaged in fire
Greenville County church damaged in fire
Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.
Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.
Family impacted by storm damage
Family impacted by storm damage
Greenville County church damaged in fire
Services to continue after fire destroys Upstate church’s sanctuary