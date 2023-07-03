Overturned tractor trailer blocking traffic on I-385 ramp
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said an overturned tractor trailer is causing a backup on the interstate in Greenville County.
According to the SCDOT, the tractor trailer overturned on the I-385 ramp near mile marker 36.5.
The right exit ramp is closed at this time while crews work to clear the scene.
Stay tuned for further traffic updates.
MORE NEWS: Police investigating after 3 people shot outside bar in Anderson
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.