Overturned tractor trailer blocking traffic on I-385 ramp

Overturned tractor trailer on I-385 ramp(SCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said an overturned tractor trailer is causing a backup on the interstate in Greenville County.

According to the SCDOT, the tractor trailer overturned on the I-385 ramp near mile marker 36.5.

The right exit ramp is closed at this time while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further traffic updates.

Overturned tractor trailer blocking traffic on I-385 ramp(Viewer submitted photo)

