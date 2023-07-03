Pickens police chief gets shoutout from former president

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man charged with keeping the people of Pickens and thousands of out of town guests safe, got a special shoutout from former President Donald Trump.

“Pickens Police Chief. A fantastic guy. He made this really happen,” Trump said during his speech at the Independence Day Spectacular on Saturday. “Pickens Police Chief Randall Beach. Thank you, Randal.”

Beach said he was not expecting the message, and wants the public to understand it took a massive team of people to pull off Saturday’s event safely.

“You search for adjectives and sometimes there are events that take place that the English language does not have the adjectives to really capture what was going on,” Beach said.

Pickens, a town of 3,100, swelled to 50,000, according to Beach’s estimates, as the 45th president spoke downtown.

“Having the vantage point to travel the city and see a line over a mile long throughout the downtown area ... that was astonishing,” Beach said.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 90s Saturday afternoon and the medic station reported treating about 100 people.

Beach said a big portion of the credit belongs with the paramedics and the crowd.

“The goodwill of the citizens here and the people that came,” Beach said. “They were passing cases of water over their heads, through the crowd, helping those that had fallen get out of the crowd. Just everyone was helpful.”

It wasn’t until hours after Trump’s speech was done, Beach said he heard Trump’s thank you.

Despite a smooth event with no arrests, Beach said he has one regret.

“Basically the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, I wish that they had gotten you know that sort of shout out,” Beach said.

MORE: Sen. Lindsey Graham booed during appearance at Trump’s campaign event in Pickens

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.