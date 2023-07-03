Police investigating after 3 people shot outside bar in Anderson

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is investigating after a verbal altercation led to three people being shot as a bar was closing for the night on Sunday.

According to the department, at approximately 10:37 p.m., police were called North Main Street in reference to a man with a gun. Upon arrival, people outside of the bar were yelling and active gunshots were being fired.

In a report, an officer said he was walking up to a group of people when a man walking towards the officer with his hands up said he was the one who was shooting.

The man was taken into custody.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

This shooting is under investigation at this time to determine who started the incident as the primary aggressor.

