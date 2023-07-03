Smiley’s Acoustic Café to close doors after more than 15 years

Smiley's Acoustic Café
Smiley's Acoustic Café(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved live music spot in downtown Greenville is closing it’s doors after more than 15 years in business, according to employees.

At this moment, it is unclear why the business is closing.

Smiley’s has been a well known live music spot for years, attracting lovers of jazz, rock, indie music and more.

Smiley’s is known for hosting live band karaoke and open mic nights each week.

A farewell party took place Saturday, and another party is underway Sunday night.

To read more about Smiley’s, visit Smiley’s Facebook page.

There is another Smiley’s Acoustic Café in Easley.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
Until midnight Sunday
FIRST ALERT - Severe storms possible Sunday evening
Scene after Trump rally
Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate
Toddler killed after crash in Greenville Co.

Latest News

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. house fire, deputies say
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Cooling Center opens doors to public
Cooling Center opens in Pickens Co. amidst extreme temps, power outages
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina