Smiley’s Acoustic Café to close doors after more than 15 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved live music spot in downtown Greenville is closing it’s doors after more than 15 years in business, according to employees.

At this moment, it is unclear why the business is closing.

Smiley’s has been a well known live music spot for years, attracting lovers of jazz, rock, indie music and more.

Smiley’s is known for hosting live band karaoke and open mic nights each week.

A farewell party took place Saturday, and another party is underway Sunday night.

To read more about Smiley’s, visit Smiley’s Facebook page.

There is another Smiley’s Acoustic Café in Easley.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.