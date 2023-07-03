Two sentenced after pleading guilty to 2019 Cherokee Co. shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that two men recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that injured one person in Cherokee County.

Officials said 34-year-old J.W. Miller III pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a violent felon. His codefendant, 29-year-old Randall Armstrong, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Miller was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and Armstrong received 17.

According to officials, the shooting happened at the Lockhart Lane Apartments in Cherokee County on March 2, 2019.

Officials stated that the victim was confronted by Miller and Armstrong outside his apartment. They added that Armstrong believed the victim was responsible for the repossession of his vehicle. Officials explained that the three began arguing, and Miller eventually shot the victim in the head.

Following the incident, deputies identified the suspects because they were using a rental car during the incident and returned it a few days later. They added that the victim recognized both of them.

Miller’s prior criminal history included convictions for burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree violent, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Armstrong’s included convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to stop motor vehicle when signaled by law enforcement vehicle.

