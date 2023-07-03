WATCH LIVE: Colleton Co. sheriff to update investigation after 6 found dead in house fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is set to provide an update on an investigation after six people were found dead in a house fire in the Green Pond community on Sunday.

The news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, is a joint conference with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office “regarding the tragic events that took place on Folly Creek Lane.”

Deputies responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane around 11 a.m. Sunday and discovered six people dead. A seventh person was transported by CARE flight to an area hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Deputies announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Manigo on attempted murder charges in connection with the surviving victim.

Ryan Manigo, 33, was arrested on attempted murder charges Sunday. He is set to appear in bond court Monday afternoon. (Colleton County Sheriff's Office)

Mangio was due in court Monday for a bond hearing on the attempted murder charge. A booking photo for Manigo was not available as of Monday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said responding firefighters discovered a portion of the roof on the home had already collapsed.

Fire could be seen from the remaining roof and windows in the home, McRoy said.

“During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home,” McRoy said. “All six were deceased.”

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson unit and other units were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges for Manigo could come after the identification of the victims and autopsy results.

Manigo’s bond hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Colleton County Courthouse.

The Colleton County coroner has not yet released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

