Woman killed, 12-year-old, man injured after tree hits canoe, kayak along NC river

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed and two others suffered severe injuries including a child following a boating accident on Sunday, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on North Toe River.

Officials said three people were navigating a section of the river about one mile down from the post office in Penland when a large tree fell, hitting a canoe and kayak.

The canoe was being operated by a 49-year-old man and his wife, while the kayak was being operated by a 12-year-old.

The man and child both suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man’s wife, 49-year-old Yumiko Virant, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.