Woman killed, 12-year-old, man injured after tree hits canoe, kayak along NC river

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed and two others suffered severe injuries including a child following a boating accident on Sunday, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on North Toe River.

Officials said three people were navigating a section of the river about one mile down from the post office in Penland when a large tree fell, hitting a canoe and kayak.

The canoe was being operated by a 49-year-old man and his wife, while the kayak was being operated by a 12-year-old.

The man and child both suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man’s wife, 49-year-old Yumiko Virant, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds and large hail possible
Afternoon storms and heat continue to impact holiday weekend
Toddler killed in Greenville County crash
Toddler killed after crash in Greenville Co.
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified
Family impacted by storm damage
Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Storm damage in the Upstate
Midday Eats: The Hoot Nannie
Crews working to clean up storm damage in Pickens County on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Storms damage in the Upstate
Family impacted by storm damage
Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate