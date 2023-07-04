Celebrating July 4th with sweltering heat and scattered storms

Only a few scattered showers/storms expected
Only a few scattered showers/storms expected
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat and humidity continue for Independence Day, with Mother Nature possibly adding a few of her own fireworks.

First Alert Headlines

  • Sweltering heat continues
  • Afternoon and evening storms today, but not expecting rainouts
  • Typical July weather through the next week

4th of July Forecast, Upstate
4th of July Forecast, Upstate

Independence Day is setting out under partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, with warm and humid 60s and 70s setting the stage for another hot and humid day. Intervals of clouds and some sun will continue through midday before mostly sunny skies break out this afternoon. No showers or storms are expected before lunchtime.

4th of July Forecast, Mountains
4th of July Forecast, Mountains

This afternoon and evening will play out in similar fashion to the last few days. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will begin to flare up around 2:00 PM, starting mainly across the mountains and trickling into the Upstate around 4:00 PM. Storms will continue here and there through about 10:00 PM or so, with an isolated severe storm possible south of I-85. We are optimistic that the storms won’t cause any disruptions for tonight’s fireworks, but be prepared for that possibility if you are headed out. Highs today will top the upper 80s in the mountains, and low 90s upstate.

Greenville Fireworks Forecast
Greenville Fireworks Forecast

Any lingering storms will wrap up by midnight, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies behind overnight. Patchy fog will be possible by daybreak, with lows staying muggy in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The rest of our forecast is nothing if not consistent, and pretty typical for July! Expect varying amounts of clouds and sunshine each day Wednesday through Monday, with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Highs will hold largely steady in the upper 80s to low 90s upstate, and middle to upper 80s across the mountains.

3-Day Outlook
3-Day Outlook

Stay cool & hydrated, keep an eye out for storms, and have a happy Independence Day!

