Deputies: Equipment worth thousands stolen from Spartanburg Co. store

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from Inman Lawn and Garden.

Deputies said they responded to Inman Lawn and Garden at around 3:30 a.m. after the business’ alarm went off.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found that the store’s front wall and overhead door had been caved inwards. Deputies stated that once they secured the area and the store’s owner arrived, they determined that the following items were stolen during the incident.

  • 8 Stihl weed eaters valued at $2500 total
  • 2 Stihl concrete saws valued at $1500 each
  • 4 Stihl Hedgers valued at $300 each
  • 2 Stihl RE 110 pressure washers valued at $300 each
  • 1 Stihl RB200 pressure washer vaued at $650
  • $500 from the cash register.

Deputies are investigating this situation and searching for the suspect(s) involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

