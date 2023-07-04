Extreme heat: Health and safety tips for people and pets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With extreme temperatures - comes a question of safety for you, your loved ones, and your pets.

Picture this: It’s noontime on a hot July day in South Carolina.

High-temperature humidity is radiating off the pavement, your metal seatbelt is hot to the touch, and the unforgiving sun beats down from directly overhead.

If you’ve lived in the south for awhile, it’s just another summer day.

However - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says it’s important to note that heat kills many people each year.

Chrissy says there’s several things you can do to keep yourself safe.

Heat safety tips (WHNS)

Here’s Chrissy’s tips for heat safety:

Drink plenty of water - While soft drinks like Dr. Pepper and even Gatorade can feel refreshing, make sure you’re drinking a good amount of water. Drinking water is specifically going to help keep you hydrated and healthy. Take frequent breaks from the heat - If know you’re going to be outside on a hot day, make sure to plan accordingly. Make sure you’re heading inside to allow the air-conditioning to cool down and regulate your body temperature. Make sure to go inside to a cool spot immediately if you feel yourself overheating. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing - Choose colors like white, yellow, and shades of pastel if you’re going to be outside. Also, make sure the clothes are loose-fitting enough for your skin to sweat and breathe. Check on your neighbors and relatives - Heat is a lot harder on elderly people and children. Their bodies don’t regulate the temperature as well as adult bodies do.

It’s also important to keep your furry friends safe during high temperatures.

Pet heat safety (WHNS)

Here’s Chrissy’s tips for pet heat safety:

Provide extra water - Give your dog EXTRA water during days with high temperatures. The higher temperatures are going to cause their bodies to work harder to stay cool. Extra water will help ensure your dog is protected from a heat-related illness Provide shade - If your dog spends a decent amount of time outside, make sure they have access to a shady, cool spot at all times. Try to keep them inside as much as possible. Never leave your pet inside a car - Leaving your pet inside a hot car can be one of the quickest ways to cause a heat-related illness or death. Avoid hot pavement - Try to walk your pet early in the morning, before things start to heat up or into the evening hours, after the heating has passed. The hottest temperatures are typically between noon and 5:00 p.m., so those are the times you’re going to want to avoid being outside.

Additionally - it’s important to know how to recognize signs of heat related illness.

Signs of heat-related illness (WHNS)

Here’s Chrissy’s tips on recognizing heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat exhaustion - Someone experiencing heat exhaustion may feel faint or dizzy, and may start excessively sweating. Heat exhaustion can cause a person’s skin to become cool, pale, and clammy. They might feel nauseous and even start vomiting. Heat exhaustion can cause a rapid, weak pulse (different from heat stroke). Someone suffering from heat exhaustion may also experience muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion can cause someone to pass out. Heat stroke - Rather than feeling faint and dizzy, someone experiencing heat stroke is more likely to have throbbing headaches. Unlike heat exhaustion, a person having a heat stroke is likely to not sweat at all. This is a serious sign of heat stroke. If you notice someone is displaying signs of overheating and is NOT producing any sweat, call 911 immediately. A person may also experience red-hot, dry skin with a heat stroke. Nausea and vomiting can be expected for both heat exhaustion and heat stroke. While heat exhaustion can cause a rapid weak pulse, heat stroke can cause a rapid, strong pulse. Heat stroke can cause a person to lose consciousness. It’s important to remember that heat stroke can become fatal.

For the latest weather coverage across Upstate South Carolina, Western North Carolina, visit our Weather section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.