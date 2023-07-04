Funeral set for Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s last sibling

Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday, Jan. 20, 2014, in Atlanta. Christine King Farris is the only living sibling of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. (AP Photo/Jason Getz)(Jason Getz | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The King Center has announced the funeral arrangements and celebration of life for Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr. who passed away on June 29.

Willie Christine King will lie in state at Spelman College on July 11. Her wake is scheduled for July 15 at Ebenezer Baptist Church and her funeral is scheduled for July 16, the King Center announced.

King was 95 when she died. King was born Sept. 11, 1927, the first child of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr., and Alberta Williams King and the sister of King Jr. and Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King.

Dr. Farris worked to help build The King Center, founded by her sister-in-law, Coretta Scott King, in June 1968. As a founding board member and long-time volunteer, she served as vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer; later becoming senior vice president and ultimately vice chair and treasurer.

King Farris was the longest-serving member of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she was a trustee and where her grandfather, Rev. Adam Daniel Williams, father, and brothers all served as senior pastors and co-pastors, respectively. King Farris became one of Ebenezer’s soloists, as Ebenezer was one of the first Atlanta churches to televise worship services in the 1970s.

Dr. Farris is survived by her children Isaac Newton Farris, Jr. and Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, and her granddaughter, Farris Christine Watkins.

