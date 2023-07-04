Funeral set for Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s last sibling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The King Center has announced the funeral arrangements and celebration of life for Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr. who passed away on June 29.

Willie Christine King will lie in state at Spelman College on July 11. Her wake is scheduled for July 15 at Ebenezer Baptist Church and her funeral is scheduled for July 16, the King Center announced.

The King Center Mourns the Loss of Dr. #ChristineKingFarris, Founding Board Member, Esteemed Educator, Author, Activist, and Sister of #MLK pic.twitter.com/jvf38iJk1U — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) June 29, 2023

King was 95 when she died. King was born Sept. 11, 1927, the first child of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr., and Alberta Williams King and the sister of King Jr. and Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King.

Dr. Farris worked to help build The King Center, founded by her sister-in-law, Coretta Scott King, in June 1968. As a founding board member and long-time volunteer, she served as vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer; later becoming senior vice president and ultimately vice chair and treasurer.

Mrs. Farris was a force in her own right. A champion of literacy and education, she taught at her alma mater, Spelman College, for nearly 50 years. As the last of the King siblings, she spent much of her life advocating for equality. She once said that her brother Martin simply gave us the blueprint, but it was our duty ‘to carry it out.’

King Farris was the longest-serving member of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she was a trustee and where her grandfather, Rev. Adam Daniel Williams, father, and brothers all served as senior pastors and co-pastors, respectively. King Farris became one of Ebenezer’s soloists, as Ebenezer was one of the first Atlanta churches to televise worship services in the 1970s.

Dr. Farris is survived by her children Isaac Newton Farris, Jr. and Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, and her granddaughter, Farris Christine Watkins.

