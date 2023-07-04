More pet owners turn to CBD to soothe their pets’ Fourth of July stress

Shelter dog generic
Shelter dog generic(WILX)
By Asia Wilson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Veterinarians say they typically see a huge uptick in office visits around the Fourth of July due to fireworks phobias.

Typical remedies include medications for stress and anxiety but another remedy involves cannabis.

The owner and medical director of Goodvets Atlanta Dr. Charles McMillan said people ask about CBD for animals who are stressed or have anxieties from fireworks. McMillan says its use in pets is in the neo-natal stages but it is relatively safe and effective.

“It keeps them calm. It keeps them relatively at ease with the environment,” he said.

He says knowing an effective dose depends on the dog’s type and the actual CBD product.

“The effects can last depending on the patient, the size and the actual dose,” he said.

It’s why he recommends speaking with a veterinarian first.

