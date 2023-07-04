Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit

Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit
Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit(Warren Fitz)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photographer captured what looks like a movie monster come to life at the summit of Kilauea last month.

Far from the usual Madam Pele sighting — Photographer Warren Fintz captured photos at Halemaumau Crater that almost appear to show a “face” within the lava, or at least two eyes and a mouth.

The occurrence has drawn comparisons to the lava demon Te Kā from Disney’s Moana.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.
Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.
Police investigating after 3 people shot outside bar in Anderson
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Greenville County church damaged in fire
Services to continue after fire destroys Upstate church’s sanctuary
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car

Latest News

Johnny Mack Kinder is wheelchair bound after being severely beaten by other inmates in an...
Upstate man nearly beaten to death in prison wins $485K settlement
Trooper-involved shooting in Asheville
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded motorist, suspect killed
A North Carolina man painted a plane depicting periods in history where people fought for...
‘Freedom Isn’t Free:’ NC man builds plane to honor those who fought for America
Big Dave Eats turns up the heat on the grill
Golf cart parade in Gaffney