One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman is dead following an alligator attack on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded to Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community for a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course around 9:28 a.m.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive. First responders tried to get to the woman but her body was being guarded by an alligator.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the nearly 10-foot male alligator was eventually removed and was euthanized. DNR said initial information from the scene was that the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when the alligator attacked.

The Beaufort County coroner identified the victim as Holly Jenkins, of Hilton Head Island. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to determine Jenkins’ official cause of death.

A woman who lives just down the street said her and her two dogs encountered an alligator themselves very recently.

“We were on a golf cart ride the other day with the dogs and not five feet away from us was a huge alligator. You just have to be aware of your surroundings, understand they live here, this is their territory, and respect that fact that you need to stay away,” Michelle Cheadle said.

This is the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

SCDNR said nearly any body of water in the Lowcountry could have alligators living in it.

This alligator activity chart from SCDNR shows that alligators are ending mating season and are in nesting season.

(SC DNR)

SCDNR has some tips to help keep you safe.

  • Never feed alligators. It’s illegal and teaches alligators to associate humans with food.
  • Avoid swimming or playing in areas where alligators are living.
  • Keep pets out of the water if alligators are present.
  • And finally, do not approach alligators.

DNR says the best thing to do is simply keep your distance and leave them alone if possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fourth of July celebration in Spartanburg

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Brookley Cromer has the story.

News

Greenville Unity Park Fourth of July celebration

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Zach Prelutsky has the story.

Georgia

Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...

Funeral set for Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s last sibling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miles Montgomery
The King Center has announced the funeral arrangements and celebration of life for Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr. who passed away on June 29.

News

Four-Legged Friends: Tessa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
To learn more about Tessa contact Pickens County Humane Society!

Latest News

News

Reported robbery at Inman Lawn and Garden

Deputies: Equipment worth thousands stolen from Spartanburg Co. store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Freeman Stoddard
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from Inman Lawn and Garden

News

Johnny Mack Kinder is wheelchair bound after being severely beaten by other inmates in an...

Upstate man nearly beaten to death in prison wins $485K settlement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amanda Shaw
A man who was nearly beaten to death in an Upstate prison has been awarded almost half a million dollars by the state.

News

Trooper-involved shooting in Asheville

Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded motorist, suspect killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Freeman Stoddard and Anisa Snipes
This incident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

North Carolina

A North Carolina man painted a plane depicting periods in history where people fought for...

‘Freedom Isn’t Free:’ NC man builds plane to honor those who fought for America

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alvieann Chandler
A North Carolina man made the decision to build a plane and have it painted to depict images of the fight for freedom throughout history as a way to honor the men and woman who served.

News

Big Dave Eats turns up the heat on the grill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
If you're still figuring out what to serve on the 4th of July, Big Dave Eats is giving us some ideas on the grill.

News

Golf cart parade in Gaffney

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Neighbors in Gaffney came together for a golf cart parade.