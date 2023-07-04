Police: Man ‘body slams’ puppy in Monroe parking lot

When police arrived, they said the puppy was already dead.
Michael Ray Price is being held on a $10,000 bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested after someone saw him “body slam” a puppy in Monroe, authorities said.

According to the Monroe Police Department, a concerned citizen called 911 at 12 p.m. on Monday after seeing a man body slam the animal in the parking lot of a business on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said the puppy was already dead. Patrol officers then worked to find the person responsible.

According to Monroe Police, Michael Ray Price was arrested a short time later at a Venus Street address and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

