Storms impact Upstate Fourth of July celebrations

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms are moving through the Upstate and impacting multiple Fourth of July events happening in the Upstate.

The City of Greenville announced that they are suspending the activities at their Fireworks on the Fourth event at Unity Park.

The City of Spartanburg said they are keeping an eye on the weather and considering changes to their Red White and Boom event.

