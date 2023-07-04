Suspect detained after stabbing injures 3 in Henderson Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured Monday night during a reported stabbing in Henderson County.

Deputies said they responded to Meadow View Lane after someone reported a disturbance involving a man holding a knife.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and detained the suspect before finding three victims suffering from stab wounds. Deputies added that two of the victims were flown to the hospital, and the third was transported there by ambulance. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Deputies stated that the suspect was taken into custody, but deputies are still investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

