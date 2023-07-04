Thousands gather in Union’s Foster Park for annual firework show

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Small towns do it big for the 4th of July too. In Union County, they don’t just light up the sky, they light up the lake. It’s a tradition at Foster park.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and it’s been going on for 20 years,” said Joe Nichols, the city administrator. Nichols says Light Up the Lake draws about 3,500 people to Foster Park, and this year is no different.

“Everybody is friendly, there’s no strangers here. and this is a great time in Union. It is good to see our little community enjoy the fun,” he said.

Before the fireworks, families have a few things to keep busy. Like food, music and dancing.

“I had a little boiled peanuts—I can’t ask for more than that,” said Angeline Spears as she waited for the fireworks to start.

“The music’s wonderful. I’m enjoying it thoroughly. this is my kind of music,” said Diane Lanier.

As the sun set, nearly 500 fireworks lit up the sky…and the lake too.

“Usually a lot of people don’t come together but it’s nice to just see everybody I know here just celebrating and having a good time,” said Tory Foster.

