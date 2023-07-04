Upstate man nearly beaten to death in prison wins $485K settlement

While serving time at Tyger River Correctional, Johnny Mack Kinder was attacked by other inmates.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man who was nearly beaten to death in an Upstate prison has been awarded almost half a million dollars by the state.

Johnny Mack Kinder, 44, was sentenced to prison in 2009 for crimes out of Cherokee and Spartanburg counties including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny, and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

While serving time at Tyger River Correctional, Kinder was attacked by other inmates on Dec. 1, 2018. According to a lawsuit filed in 2021 against the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Kinder was beaten in his cell while correctional officers went to a Christmas dinner prepared by a church group.

The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell area and nearly beaten to death by other inmates.(Live 5)

The beating was so severe that Kinder had a stroke and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove part of his skull to relieve the swelling in his brain. Another surgery was performed to repair his skull.

He has suffered, “severe, permanent, disabling and lifelong injuries,” according to the lawsuit. He is now unable to walk and requires a wheelchair.

Before the assault, Kinder said he reported receiving threats from one or more inmates he believed were gang members. His requests to be placed in protective custody were ignored, the lawsuit states.

Kinder sued the prison system, its director and multiple Tyger River staff members. He was awarded $485,823.51.

Kinder is expected to be released in October 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Greenville County church damaged in fire
Services to continue after fire destroys Upstate church’s sanctuary

