2 arrested after female body found believed to be missing Laurens 18-year-old, deputies say

UNION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man and woman after finding a female body that is believed to be a missing 18-year-old.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson of Laurens on Sunday, July 2, after she was reported missing by family members to Laurens County authorities.

Family members reported her as missing after she was last seen and heard from on June 30 at a home on Bethpage Lane in Monroe, according to deputies.

Deputies said after 36 hours of an extensive search they found the body of a woman believed to be Williamson in North Carolina. Officials said they are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner.

Two suspects, 25-year-old Joshua Newton and 22-year-old Victoria Smith, were later taken into custody following the investigation.

Newton is charged with first degree murder and obstruction of justice while Smith is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss. Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey in a release.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this homicide, call 911 or 704-283-3789 or 704-283-5600.

