City of Greenville firework show cut short following malfunctions

Fireworks in Greenville
Fireworks in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that their Fireworks on the Fourth event was cut short Tuesday night following a firework malfunction.

Officials said firefighters from the Greenville City Fire Department were monitoring the show from the ground and nearby rooftops to ensure that everything was safe.

According to officials, the fireworks malfunctioned due to rain and standing water during the show, and crews quickly responded. Officials added that nobody was injured during the incident.

