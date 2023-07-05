Dad coaches son to reel in ‘catch of a lifetime’

A father from Rutherford County was able to help his son make the catch of the lifetime on Tuesday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE NANTAHALA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A father from Rutherford County was able to help his son make the catch of the lifetime on Tuesday.

11-year-old Cameron McDaniel caught a 9.5 pound and 27 inch rainbow trout in Little Nantahala.

Mom, Amanda McDaniel, said her husband, Eddie, helped coach Cameron how to reel the fish in.

The father and son duo used “secret” bait purchased from Great Smokey Mountain Bait and Tackle.

Dad coaches son to reel in ‘catch of a lifetime’