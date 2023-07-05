Deputies need help identifying NC woman accused of destroying funeral home

Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home
Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOORESBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it needs help identifying a woman accused of trying to destroy a funeral home.

Deputies said the woman caused senseless damage to Eggers Funeral Home located on U.S.-221A Highway.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that in between the time that female was causing damage to the funeral home, she made multiple wardrobe changes and multiple hair style changes. The female was seen leaving the area on a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the communications center at 828-286-2911.

