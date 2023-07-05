Deputies searching for runaway teen in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a runaway teen last seen in June.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Courtney Amber Watson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on Maddox Road in Gaffney.

She was reported missing on June 21 after cutting off a GPS Monitoring bracelet that juvenile detention, deputies said.

Watson is five feet four inches, with red/auburn hair, blue eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

Officials believe she has ran away based on information provided during the investigation and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Her name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) for other jurisdictions to assist in locating her.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722.

