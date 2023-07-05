Hot and humid weather continues, along with hit-or-miss storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Typical July weather continues.

First Alert Headlines

Spotty morning storms, followed by more widespread storms this afternoon/evening

Hot and humid conditions continue

Typical July weather through the next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

Another day of typical July weather lies ahead for us today. We’re beginning with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog this morning, so you’ll need to stay alert as you get back on the roads. Spotty showers and thunderstorms developing in eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia will head our way through midday as well, so you may encounter some wet roads or downpours here and there as well.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday (WHNS)

Whatever showers or storms we have during the first half of the day will give way to more widespread activity this afternoon and evening. Morning cloud cover will break up after lunchtime, with the returning sun heating us up and fueling new showers and storms that will persist from mid-afternoon into this evening. Chances for severe weather are lower and more isolated today, but make sure to stay weather aware all the same!

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Highs the rest of the week and into the weekend hold largely steady in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Upstate, and middle to upper 80s across the mountains. And the humidity doesn’t look like it breaks anytime soon. Expect each afternoon to feel like mid 90s to around 100 in the Upstate. Stay well hydrated, take breaks from the heat and use extra caution during the afternoon to avoid any heat related illnesses.

Hot and humid into the weekend (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.