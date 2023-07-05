Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating following a deadly shooting in Greenwood County.

Officials said they responded to the hospital at around 12:40 p.m. for a victim that passed away after being shot at least once.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Zanqurious Hurley from Greenwood.

According to officials, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

