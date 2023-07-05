Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Greenwood Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating following a deadly shooting in Greenwood County.

Officials said they responded to the hospital at around 12:40 p.m. for a victim that passed away after being shot at least once.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Zanqurious Hurley from Greenwood.

According to officials, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Trooper-involved shooting in Asheville
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded motorist, suspect killed
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Reported robbery at Inman Lawn and Garden
Deputies: Equipment worth thousands stolen from Spartanburg Co. store

Latest News

Fireworks in Greenville
City of Greenville firework show cut short following malfunctions
Crews responding after dump truck hits house in Anderson County.
Crews responding to scene after dump truck hits house
Courtney Amber Watson
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Cherokee Co.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Police find missing teen who ran away from home in Greenville