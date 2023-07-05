Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Fire responded to a fire at the AC Hotel in downtown Greenville Wednesday morning.

A security guard at the hotel said fireworks from the 4th of July was smoldering on the roof and caused a small flame.

The guard said the fire was cleared at approximately 8:30 a.m. and did not cause the the hotel to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

