Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Fire responded to a fire at the AC Hotel in downtown Greenville Wednesday morning.

A security guard at the hotel said fireworks from the 4th of July was smoldering on the roof and caused a small flame.

The guard said the fire was cleared at approximately 8:30 a.m. and did not cause the the hotel to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Stay tuned for further information.

