Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a man with severe injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Maple Crest Apartments located on Lee Garden Lane shortly after midnight to investigate reports of a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, officers found a large crowd, a man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and recovered 50 shell casings, police said.

At this time, they quickly began to administer medical aid until EMS arrived and he was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.