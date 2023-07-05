Man in human trafficking conspiracy case faces charges in separate incident, report says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who pleaded guilty in a human trafficking conspiracy is facing additional charges in a domestic violence incident, according to Simpsonville Police.

According to police reports, on February 12, 2022, 29-year-old Eric Rashun Jones showed up to the victim’s house with two other women wanting to know what happened to a baby.

Arrest warrants state that Jones and the victim have a child in common.

According to police reports, Jones ordered the two women to attack the victim as he also assaulted the victim. At this time, the victim began spraying the suspects with pepper spray and the three suspects left in a BMW, according to reports.

According to arrest warrants, Jones hit the victim multiple times in the face causing cuts and swelling on the victim’s face.

Police said Jones is facing second degree domestic violence charges.

