Man in human trafficking conspiracy case faces charges in separate incident, report says

Reports say he hit the victim causing cuts and swelling in the victim’s face
Eric Rashun Jones
Eric Rashun Jones(Newberry Co. Detention Center)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who pleaded guilty in a human trafficking conspiracy is facing additional charges in a domestic violence incident, according to Simpsonville Police.

According to police reports, on February 12, 2022, 29-year-old Eric Rashun Jones showed up to the victim’s house with two other women wanting to know what happened to a baby.

Arrest warrants state that Jones and the victim have a child in common.

According to police reports, Jones ordered the two women to attack the victim as he also assaulted the victim. At this time, the victim began spraying the suspects with pepper spray and the three suspects left in a BMW, according to reports.

According to arrest warrants, Jones hit the victim multiple times in the face causing cuts and swelling on the victim’s face.

Police said Jones is facing second degree domestic violence charges.

MORE ON THIS STORY: GRAPHIC: Violence, drug addiction used to force women into sex trafficking in SC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Trooper-involved shooting in Asheville
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded motorist, suspect killed
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Reported robbery at Inman Lawn and Garden
Deputies: Equipment worth thousands stolen from Spartanburg Co. store

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into home in Anderson County
Crews responding after dump truck hits house in Anderson County.
Crews respond to scene after dump truck hits house
Generic crime scene
Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Greenwood Co.
Fireworks in Greenville
City of Greenville firework show cut short following malfunctions