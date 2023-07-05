Police looking for missing teen who ran away from home in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help finding a missing 13-year-old that ran away from home on July 2.

According to the department, Prince Sullivan ran away from his home on Deoyley Avenue.

Sullivan is described as four foot eight and weighs 100 pounds. He has short hair that is shaved on the sides and was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black pants, and a red glittered belt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5333.

