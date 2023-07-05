Rep. Duncan invites President Biden to visit SC Third District

Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Jeff Duncan invited President Biden to visit South Carolina’s Third District during his visit to the Palmetto state on Thursday.

Rep. Duncan wrote a letter to the White House asking the president to meet with those most affected by his administration policies.

In the letter, Duncan mention small business owners, first responders, struggling mothers and more would appreciate the chance to voice the issues they are facing.

“The constituents of South Carolina’s Third District, as well as myself, would appreciate the opportunity to ask you directly why the administration continually infringes on our constitutional liberties, does not secure the southern border, fails to protect the innocence of children, absconds from its duty to put American interests first, obstructs unleashing domestic energy production and economic growth, and refuses to curb inflationary spending,” said Rep. Duncan in the letter.

To read the full letter click here.

