Upstate police chief explains why it’s taking longer to respond to calls

Belton Police Chief Ross Richey says they have a shortage of police officers serving a population of about 4500.
By Brookley Cromer
Updated: 7 hours ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A police chief in Anderson County it’s taking officers longer than usual to respond to calls.

“We may not have anyone that can come and assist right away,” Belton Police Chief Ross Richey said.

Chief Richey said officers in Belton responded to more than 7,000 calls last year, and they will likely exceed that this year.

“We’re here. We’re working, but some calls take precedence over others and some situations may have to wait awhile,” Chief Richey said.

Belton Police Department staffs two officers per shift.

Richey said the department prioritizes emergencies, but they cannot get to non-emergencies any faster.

“I’ve heard complaints that it may be two or three hours before they see an actual patrol car drive by,” Chief Richey said.

Serving a population of around 4,500, Belton Police Department is fully staffed with ten full-time officers and three resource officers that help patrol when they’re not in school.

“Belton Police Department has had two officers on shift for as long as I can remember, dating back decades. Obviously, the rate of crime, the type of crime, and property crimes are continuing to increase. With the more people that you bring, that’s going to come with more calls of service as well,” Chief Richey said.

Chief Richey City Council to consider reallocating funds so the police department can hire enough officers to protect the community.

“We have four patrol shifts. We could use at least one additional officer per shift,” Richey said.

Belton Mayor, Eleanor Dorn provided this statement to FOX Carolina,

“The City of Belton has had the same number of patrolling officers on the various shifts for many years.  The Council and I would absolutely be in favor of hiring more officers if our budget would allow.  Our police department’s staffing model is aligned with municipalities of similar size and the need for more officers isn’t exclusive to Belton.

In point of fact, every department in our city could benefit from extra staffing if our budget would allow.  With the constraints of a typical small city budget, we are very fortunate that we haven’t had to decrease our staffing.

Our offices do an excellent job protecting our city and we are blessed to have them as part of our community.”

