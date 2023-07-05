WARRANTS: Former youth pastor receives additional charges after filming women, girls in bathroom

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released additional charges against a former youth pastor after he was accused of filming girls and women in a bathroom between 2017 and 2023.

The investigation into the incident began in May 2023 after deputies received information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office that a 35-year-old man admitted to videotaping a woman in the shower.

As the investigation continued, deputies discovered he also admitted to filming girls in the bathroom as young as 14.

Now, deputies have released additional charges increasing his charges to 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and five counts of sexual voyeurism.

