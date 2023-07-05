WARRANTS: Former youth pastor receives additional charges after filming women, girls in bathroom

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Daniel Kellan Mayfield(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released additional charges against a former youth pastor after he was accused of filming girls and women in a bathroom between 2017 and 2023.

The investigation into the incident began in May 2023 after deputies received information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office that a 35-year-old man admitted to videotaping a woman in the shower.

As the investigation continued, deputies discovered he also admitted to filming girls in the bathroom as young as 14.

Now, deputies have released additional charges increasing his charges to 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and five counts of sexual voyeurism.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Upstate youth pastor faces more charges after allegedly videoing girls in shower

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Trooper-involved shooting in Asheville
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded motorist, suspect killed
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Fireworks in Greenville
Upstate Fourth of July events continue despite storms

Latest News

Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Rep. Duncan invites President Biden to visit SC Third District
Police looking for missing teen who ran away from home in Greenville
Police looking for missing teen who ran away from home in Greenville
Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home
Deputies need help identifying NC woman accused of destroying funeral home
The skyline in downtown Greenville, SC
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville