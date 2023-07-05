‘You are kind of on edge a little bit more today,’ Berea fire fighters brace for busy July 4th

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While many of you might have spent the day at a cookout, by the pool and under the fireworks, our first responders are keeping safety a priority. Working holidays is just part of the job for all first responders. But the 4th of July comes with a potentially heightened risk for fires.

“Whether it’s Christmas, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving—if it’s your day to work, you got to work,” said Assistant Chief John Arrowood, He’s the Fire Marshall for the Berea Fire Department.

After 32 years in the firehouse, he’s worked a lot of Independence Day’s.

“You’re kind of a little bit on the edge a little bit more today. The fact is, there could be a lot more traumatic injuries from this because families coming together and you know, there’s a wide gamut of things,” he said.

Arrowood says the most common calls are related to grilling and fireworks.

“There’s like a week window when people get hurt. So it’s usually a few days before and a few days after that people get hurt with the fireworks,” he said.

On average they get about 8 to 9 calls a day. On the 4th, that could be higher, but it might also be lower. They have to be ready for either.

“On boring days sometimes you pick on each other and sometimes you get some things done,” Arrowood explained.

Sleeping, washing cars, reading and chatting. On this job, boring days are good days.

“A lot of times no one knows who we are until they need us,” he said.

Berea Fire staff tells me they don’t make any extra preparations for the 4th of July, but just like any other day they’re prepared for whatever. If you plan continuing fireworks at home this week they urge you to be careful and follow safety protocols.

