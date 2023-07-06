Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon

Two people were shot including a baby.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police will hold a community canvass for information after a baby shot Tuesday night in New Bern has died.

New Bern police said Thursday that Nalaoni Sheptock died Wednesday evening at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Officers say they found her father, 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock, and the baby shot just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lagrange Street.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Sheptock is in jail on a felony probation violation. He was arrested Wednesday night and jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Police will hold a news conference at 1:00 p.m. Friday to update the media on their homicide investigation, followed by officers conducting a community canvass seeking information on the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at (252) 672-4253.

Baby found shot and in critical condition in New Bern

