‘The church is the people;’ Camp Creek Baptist Church holds first service since fire

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been three days since a fire destroyed Camp Creek Baptist Church in Taylors. It took firefighters around five hours to extinguish the flames. Despite the loss, members of the church gathered Wednesday evening for the first time since the fire.

“Even though the buildings not here, the church is the people and His spirit is certainly here,” said Interim Pastor Joe Hayes.

A small crowd came together inside the fellowship hall Wednesday, reciting verses and singing praises. Just yards up the hill is what’s left of their former sanctuary.

“It’s kind of humbling to just say this and just think I’m the last pastor to have preached a sermon in this church,” he said. Interim pastor Hayes stepped in to lead the church in May. On Sunday he watched as it went down in flames.

“When the steeple burned and fell in, the bell fell it just I don’t know, it’s just like a sinking feeling,” he said, describing the fire.

The church was built in 1948. Hayes says a lighting strike sparked the fire and took all the church records with it. But it hasn’t taken away the memories.

“Many of them said you know I was married in that church or I grew up in that church or I was baptized there and my kids or grandkids were there and yeah many people were heartbroken because it does mean a lot to them,” he said.

Hayes says they’ve had an outpouring of support from the community and he has faith that through this fire—better days are ahead.

“We’ve been praying that God would do something great, we didn’t necessarily want a fire,” he said. “We really feel like we should reach out more to this community and maybe this will help us do that to get people aware that we’re here.”

Though the steeple is gone and the table no longer holds communion, their worship will continue.

“We’re still alive, we’re still here and we’re going to have a very special worship service Sunday morning,” said Hayes.

Soon they’ll begin demolishing the church. A church member has set up a donation account with United Bank at 1111 West Poinsett Street in Greer—if you’re able to help, you can donate in person.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.